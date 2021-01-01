From surya
Surya Indigo 8 x 10 Tan Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Brown | IGO2321-710102
The rugs from the Indigo Collection blend vintage and contemporary thought on style, creating timeless designs that endure at the forefront of prominent decor trends. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Indigo 8 x 10 Tan Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Brown | IGO2321-710102