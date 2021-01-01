Graham & Brown Indian Ink Damask Stone Wallpaper

IKAT DAMASK STONEInspired by a complex Indonesian dying technique used to create decorative designs on fabric, Indian Ink replicates the ancient technique of Ikat. This organic style uses a classic damask from the Graham & Brown archive combined with neutral tones and soft creams for a classic style that will add a tranquil feel to your interior. At Graham & Brown we have a huge range of wallpaper designs for you to choose from whether you're decorating your bathroom, living room, bedroom or just an accent wall we will have a wallpaper to suit your style!