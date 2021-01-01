From iceberg enterprises
Indestructable® Classic Picnic Folding Table, Platinum Granite - 72"
Advertisement
Perk up breakrooms or outdoor eating areas with this elegant wood grain finish all-in-one IndestrucTable® Classic picnic folding table and bench set. Sturdy, blow molded, high density durable polyethylene tabletop and benches are dent, scratch and stain resistant, clean easily and last for years. Lightweight and portable, folding set is easily moved where needed. Rust resistant powder coated steel frame with 3/4" bracing ensures strength and sturdiness. Plastic leg bumpers for floor protection. Each surface holds up to 600 lbs. evenly distributed. Seats 8.