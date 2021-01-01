Capital Lighting Independent Pendant Light - Color: Black

The Independent Pendant by Capital Lighting makes a statement all on its own. Its stark tapered drum shade is crafted from metal, with sleek contrasting bands running across the top and bottom. Exposed hardware along its metal seam adds an industrial touch, while its simplicity allows it to be easily incorporated into a variety of decorative themes. Mounted by a round canopy that and suspended from an adjustable chain, this fixture will make itself at home anywhere, from a kitchen to a hallway or a bathroom. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Galvanized Black and True Brass