Asexual Pride Inclusive Transgender-BIPOC Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This progress pride flag features the asexual pride flag (black, white, grey, purple), with the blue, pink, and white triangle stripes for people who are transgender; and brown and black stripes for Black, Indigenous, and other persons of color This pride flag is meant to be inclusive of all people who are ace, including people who are transgender and BIPOC. Perfect for coming out, pride parades, and everyday pride. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only