48X16X18 INCH WOODEN BENCH FABRIC PRINTED

The WOODEN BENCH FABRIC DIAMOND PRINT will give a traditional elegant look to any space. This bench features four detailed spooled legs that taper down in a walnut wood finish. The bench is upholstered in a beige diamond pattern fabric detailed with metal studs on each corner for a finished look. This bench can sit two comfortably on the 2" foam padded seat. The traditional style allows this bench to mix well with your existing decor style. Decorate any entryway, hallway, office or as a finishing touch at the end of the bed.