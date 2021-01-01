Inch Privacy Screen for Widescreen Laptop 169 Aspect Ratio

Best Quality Guranteed. INCH PRIVACY SCREENinch privacy screen is a perfect fit for .0' Inch Widescreen Laptops which have a 16:09 aspect ratio (Diagonal: ' inches / Width: 12 3/16 / Height: 6 7/8) PRIVACY SCREEN inch LAPTOPPerfect for open office settings, universities, financial institutions, health care providers, and corporate travel. Stop giving access to your confidential information to everyone around you outside the 60 degree viewing angle. Privacy screen laptop helps achieve this by limiting the viewing angle of your screen to a straight position so only you can see the contents of your laptop screen while people on either side of it only see a darkened laptop screen. EASY TO INSTALL LAPTOP PRIVACY FILTER Each inch privacy screen protector filter comes with 2 different attachment options that offer you 2 easy ways of installing the inch privacy screen for laptop; Option 1 consists of Optically clear adhesive att