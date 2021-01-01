Inch Laptop BackpackExtra Large Travel Gaming Laptop Backpacks With USB Charging PortTSA Friendly Flight Approved RFID Anti theftWater Resistant.

Best Quality Guranteed. TRAVEL & GAMING LAPTOP BACKPACK: The main multi compartments have two pocket design for Game lovers to Place keyboard/mouse or Gaming accessories. Multi compartments give excellent protection for laptop computers and tablet. Fits most 19,18.4,18,17.3,17,15.6,inch laptops. Fit to The Large Size laptop and XL Large gaming laptop or more laptops 18.4, 19 inches and up. EXTRA LARGE and DURABLE: Size of extra large student 21.5*16.3*9.9 inch. Capacity:55L.The large Laptop backpack/computers for boys and girls, teens, adults, women, men and teacher. The scan smart laptop backpack made from high quality polyester fabric shockproof with high density nylon lining for better TEAR and WATER RESISTANT and heavy duty backpack XL laptop backpack for the International travel TSA approved and multipurpose: at Checkpoint, unfolds the extra large backpack freely 90-180 degree making you quickly through the airport secur