inch Hard Carrying Case Waterproof GPS Case Protective Pouch Storage Bag Compatible with 5 Navigator Garmin Nuvi 2589LMT lm 55lm 2595lmt 2450 2460.

PORTABLE GPS CASE: Lightweight, durable, and convenient to carry. Two-way zip for easy access, comes with detachable carabiner clip. Great for carrying on long distance trips to protect against drops or a bumpy road. WELL PROTECTION: Protect your GPS device against scratches dust and damage. soft internal fabric for extra protection. Special with a 6'x6' High Quality Clean cloth For Gps, Bag. DIMENSIONS: 6.3 x 3.74 x 1.18 inch (16 x 9.5 x 3 cm) , fits for 5' 5.2' GPS Navigation and accessories. such as Garmin Nuvi 2797LMT 65LM 2757LM Magellan Roadmate TomTom MP4 MP5 and so on. MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS: Special design for GPS, Ereader, with multiple compartments you can also carry all of your memory cards, USB charge cable, small cards with you without the risk of losing or damaging them. GOOD MATERIAL, EASY TO USE: Special EVA material made, waterproof shockproof, Moistproof, and antistatic with high-quality PU inner lining. Smoo