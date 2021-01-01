Inch Dual Marine Speakers 2 Way Waterproof and Weather Resistant Outdoor Audio Stereo Sound System with 260 Watt Power Poly Carbon Cone and Cloth.

COMPLETELY WATERPROOF: This is a marine speaker thats completely waterproof and can be used for several vehicles because it can withstand heavy water splashes and other outdoor conditions 260 WATTS POWER: The speaker has a 40 Oz. circuit magnet for a full range audio and complete stereo speaker sound system. The power output is 130 Watts RMS/260 Watts peak. It has a frequency response of 55Hz-20Khz and 4 Ohms impedance WEATHER RESISTANT: Its a weather resistant speaker made of Poly Carbon cone with cloth surround for a rugged and durable design. It is also engineered with heavy duty molded ABS plastic basket and grill construction to combat sun damage LOW PROFILE DESIGN: Constructed with a low profile design and 1.5 Aluminum voice coil that can be easily used on boats, marine watercraft and other vehicles. The classic white look also gives extra style to the vehicle STANDARD SIZE: These speakers are easy to install with in