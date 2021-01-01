Inch Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for Widescreen Laptop Upgrade Laptop Screen Protector Filter Out Blue Light Relief with Aspect Ratio 169.

Best Quality Guranteed. UPGRADED COMPUTER FILTER - This newly upgraded computer anti-blue light film can effectively block blue light and reduce radiation hazards. Blue light filter, UV400 protection, radiation protection, anti-static, relieve the fatigue of eyes and help you sleep better. INTIMATE DESIGN - In order to reduce screen reflection, the surface of the laptop screen protective film is treated with a fine frosting process to reduce the radiation generated on the screen surface without affecting the original image quality. 14 INCH LAPTOP SCREEN PROTECTOR - The anti blue light screen filter is universal, this eye protection computer filter screen anti blue light for diagonal 14' with 16:9 widescreen laptop. EASY TO REMOVE BUBBLES - Newest bubble adsorption design can remove all small bubbles by press with Scraping card, Anti-glare Matte process effectively reduce the glare & visual fatigue. DI