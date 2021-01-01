From mattel
Inch Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for Widescreen Laptop Upgrade Laptop Screen Protector Filter Out Blue Light Relief with Aspect Ratio 169.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. UPGRADED COMPUTER FILTER - This newly upgraded computer anti-blue light film can effectively block blue light and reduce radiation hazards. Blue light filter, UV400 protection, radiation protection, anti-static, relieve the fatigue of eyes and help you sleep better. INTIMATE DESIGN - In order to reduce screen reflection, the surface of the laptop screen protective film is treated with a fine frosting process to reduce the radiation generated on the screen surface without affecting the original image quality. 14 INCH LAPTOP SCREEN PROTECTOR - The anti blue light screen filter is universal, this eye protection computer filter screen anti blue light for diagonal 14' with 16:9 widescreen laptop. EASY TO REMOVE BUBBLES - Newest bubble adsorption design can remove all small bubbles by press with Scraping card, Anti-glare Matte process effectively reduce the glare & visual fatigue. DI