Inch 2016 to Current MacBook Pro Magnetic Privacy Screen 1610 Display Security Also Fits 2018 MacBook Air Latest 13 inch MacBook Pro 2018 MacBook Air

Best Quality Guranteed. PATENTED EASY ON/OFF GLASS MONITOR PROTECTION: Protect your privacy and your computer screens at the same time with this innovative magnetic film dark monitor filter. It easily goes on and off as needed, and comes with a tough plastic storage folder. INCLUDES WEBCAM COVER: Your MacBook deserves the best custom-designed screen protection - including your webcam security in the event that a hacker attempts to take control of your camera. And its 9H hardness protects your glass screen from damage. LEAVE VISUAL HACKERS IN THE DARK: Don't expose personal or business data to prying eyes. These filters darken your MacBook Air from side views (outside 60 degrees) with advanced microlouver technology, while providing clear vision to the user. BLUE LIGHT & ANTI-GLARE EYE PROTECTION: Not only will your Akamai filter protect your login and other data from prying eyes, it reduces harmful blue light b