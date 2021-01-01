Polycom, Inc. PY-2200-49532-001 OBI 302 Voice Adapter USB 2 FXS ATA. VoIP adapter that connects up to 2 analog phones or fax machines to VoIP services from a Polycom partner. Help home offices maximize current analog investment by keeping up to two analog phones or fax. machines and connect them to VoIP services. Supports T.38 fax standard so home office users can send or receive reliable facsimile calls over the Internet. Prioritizes phone calls above other internet traffic to ensure your customer clearly hears every important word on up to two simultaneous calls. Users can multitask by faxing and talking on the phone at the same time. The only analog telephone adapters that supports optional WiFi accessory to expand phone placement locations