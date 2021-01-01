From micro connectors

Micro Connectors, Inc. 6 feet USB 2.0 Type A to B Cable - Black (E07-121BLK)

$13.68
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Micro Connectors, Inc. 6 feet USB 2.0 Type A to B Cable - Black.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com