Inc 6 Feet AC Power Extension Cord Ul Approved C13 to C14 Green 2Pack M05113EULG2P

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal for extending power connections of larger servers, PDUs, PCs, monitors, laser printers, household appliances and any other device that requires heavier-gauge cabling 18 AWG gauge Power cable is rated for 10 amps to support Common voltage power requirements in the home or office Allows you to extend the length of your existing power cord. Constructed of 18AWG wire, The cable is rated 10Amp, 125Volts Simple extension: expand the reach of plugs and cords that are short for direct use by linking the extension cables, indoor use. Superior Construction: manufactured in compliance with strict RoHS specifications. Ul listed lifetime Warranty