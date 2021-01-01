From east majik

Inc 10 Feet Universal AC Power Cord UL Approved NEMA 515P to C13 Black 2Pack M05113UL102P

$22.68
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 18 AWG (American wire gauge) universal power cord (NEMA 5-15P to IEC320C13) Works with most PCs, monitors, printers, and other devices that accommodate a 3-pin power connector Ideal for use as a replacement to an old or missing power Cord or simply as a handy backup Ul Listed for safety; Durable design for long-lasting strength and performance Measures 10-feet long; lifetime

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com