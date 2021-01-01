Strobel -inBehave Yourself-in Softside Waterbed Patented Leak-Proof, 7-in Fill, with 1.5-in Soy Foam Pillowtop, Top Only, King Dual Cotton in Blue

Strobel’s deep fill softsides feature our Patented Leak-Proof Double Wall Hydro Support 1200 waveless waterbed mattress for and added peace of mind. Strobel Hydro Support Waterbeds feature our Feathertop deep moulded surface. While most waterbeds do not have a moulded surface ours is deeper moulded than any other on the market, this creates more surface area of vinyl and gives better true water support. The stretched tight surface of other waterbeds can give a hammock or trampoline effect which supports you and not the true conforming water. The Feathertop gives the lowest skin pressures and no pressure points for greatest comfort and best sleep.??Inner support rails are fabric covered and made from Soy based foam and engineered to give a comfortable sitting and sleeping edge.??Luxurious Pure Organic Cotton non quilted stretch mattress cover allows no toxic flame retardant chemicals required. Other mattresses are required to pass extreme flame proofing test and this requires acutely toxic and cancer causing flame retardant chemicals in the surface of the mattress. There are no labeling requirements for these chemicals so most deny using chemicals and there is a lot of misinformation in the market.??Reversible Pillowtops on some models also feature a matching Organic Cotton cover that is zippered and removable. These pillowtops are available in various thicknesses of soy based foam, natural latex, or premium Polyfilax memory foam.??Top Only systems as noted include Organic Cotton mattress cover, Reversible Pillowtop if noted, Patented Leak-Proof Double Wall Hydro Support 1200 waveless waterbed mattress, fabric covered softside rail system, Solid State Temperature control system, fill and drain kit with waterbed conditioner. Complete systems also include upholstered heavy duty waterbed foundation base, and 9-Leg Heavy Duty metal bed frame designed for waterbeds.??Made in USA – by Strobel Strobel -inBehave Yourself-in Softside Waterbed Patented Leak-Proof, 7-in Fill, with 1.5-in Soy Foam Pillowtop, Top Only, King Dual Cotton in Blue