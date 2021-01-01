Inateck NVMe Enclosure for M.2 NVMe and SATA SSDs, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C,FE2025

Fast Transfer Rate: The SSD enclosure supports up to 10Gbps transmission bandwidth, with a read-write rate up to 950MB/s. It can transfer ultra large files to your computer within seconds. Wide Compatibility: The FE2025 is compatible with M.2 SATA and NVMe SSDs. It can work perfectly with operating systems like Windows 7/8/10, Mac OS, and Linux. (B key M.2 SATA not supported) Optimized Design: The enclosure is tool-free to operate, which is quite convenient to use. Flexible Hard Drive Installation: Two fixators are packaged with the product that can help fix the M.2 SSDs of three different standards including 2242, 2260 and 2280. Package Content: 1 x Inateck FE2025, 2 x fixators, 1 x USB C to USB C data cable, 1 x USB C to USB A data cable, 1 x silicone heat dissipation shim, 1 x instruction manual