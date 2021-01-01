Inactive Interior Birmingham Lever Camelot Rosette Dummy Entry Set (Exterior Portion Sold Separately)

The Schlage Interior Non-Turning Birmingham Lever and Interior Inactive Deadbolt Thumbturn with Camelot Trim includes an interior entrance handleset and Inactive cylinder, and is perfect for use as a decorative door pull on a pair of non-latching doors. The ornately styled Birmingham lever spares no attention to detail, providing a touch of refinement everywhere it goes, while the Camelot trim’s scalloped architectural details make any room charming and approachable . Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind. Finish: Aged Bronze