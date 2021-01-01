Delta In2ition Two-in-One 4-Spray 5.9 in. Dual Wall Mount Fixed and Handheld H2Okinetic Shower Head in Matte Black

The Delta In2ition Two-in-One Shower features a detachable hand shower which can be used separately from or simultaneously with the shower head. This integrated dual-functionality gives you maximum flexibility without sacrificing warmth, as you can choose to have water streaming from the shower head only, the hand shower only or both the shower head and hand shower at once. Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Showers look different because they are different. H2Okinetic showers are powered by an innovative technology that sculpts the water into a unique wave pattern, giving you the feeling of more water without using more water and creating a shower with more warmth, coverage and intensity. So go ahead and indulge, because now you can enjoy the feeling of more water without using more water. Delta MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to pull your faucet spray wand or In2ition hand shower precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, without worrying about overspray or water waste. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Color: Matte Black.