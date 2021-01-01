Delta In2ition 5-Spray Patterns 1.75 GPM 5.25 in. Wall Mount Dual Shower Heads with H2Okinetic in Lumicoat Polished Nickel

The Delta In2ition 2-in-1 shower features a detachable hand shower which can be used separately from or simultaneously with the shower head. This integrated dual-functionality gives you maximum flexibility without sacrificing warmth, as you can choose to have water streaming from the shower head only, the hand shower only or both the shower head and hand shower at once. Delta MagnaTite docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to pull your In2ition hand shower precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard - helping you save water without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta showers are backed by our lifetime limited warranty. Color: Lumicoat Polished Nickel.