Imagine moving dinner parties to the floor, lounging in a reading nook, or creating a magical, comfortable playroom. With this floor pillow, those dreams are now realities. The floor pillow comes in two different sizes, plus hundreds of design choices equals soft, comfy, and oh-so-pretty floor pillows that are great on their own, or stacked for even more comfort. Let's be honest-chairs are so last year. Size: 23" H x 23" W x 6" D