In The Sun Wall Sconce by DCW Editions - Color: Silver - Finish: Gold - (ITS W 190 GOL-SIL ETL)

The In The Sun Wall Sconce by DCW editions uses a simple structure and layered design to create a lively air around it. Inspired by the Renovation of Pavillion Dufour at Versailles, daring duo Dominique Perrault & GaÃ«lle Lauriot-PrÃ©vost envisioned a homage to the Sun King mixed with strong industrial elements to create something refined and unforgettable. The round wall mount is smooth metal, offset by a glass diffuser around a single socket, which is wrapped in turn by a mesh shade pleated into a rayed-sun shape. This dual-layer gentles the lamping beneath it, creating a pleasant glow around the fixture. Established in 2008, DCWs first item was a reproduction of the Lampe Gras, designed in 1921. This, as well as many of their other designs, are both durable and chic, creating timeless pieces made to last. This French designer company strives to pull from the past, utilize in the present, and look to the future. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Gold with Silver