Marmont Hill In the Clouds II Canvas Wall Art

This In the Clouds II Canvas Wall Art is a durable art print on high quality canvas from the Marmont Hill Art Collective. Marmont Hill is a collective of artists - spearheaded by Parvez Taj who acts as the creative director. Together we create original works of art which are printed on a variety of materials such as aluminum, canvas, mirror and reclaimed wood. The collective is inspired by people, places and things. Each limited-edition piece is handcrafted with love and care.