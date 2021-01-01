Epilepsy Awareness Memorial Graphics JAMM Print Co Purple in Memory of My Brother Epilepsy Awareness Graphic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

I wear purple in memory of my Brother Epilepsy awareness graphic print design with heart wings from your guardian angel special family member in Heaven. Give inspirational clothing apparel & products as a sorry for your loss keepsake memorial gifts. Grief gifts for dealing with loss of family member to show love during Epilepsy awareness month. Matching clothes to memorialize a special relative for a walk or give as a gift to give your condolences to a friend dealing with loss of a loved one grieving. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only