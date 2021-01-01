From frontline bldg. products
FrontLine Bldg. Products 18-in x 18-in x 4.5625-in Jamb Round New Construction White Annealed Window | 1818RD4CLIG2TWH
FrontLine Bldg. Products windows can make a signature statement in your home adding drama and beauty to any house inside and out. Advanced engineering and quality construction makes these round windows extremely durable and beautiful. Energy efficient insulated glass combined with virtually maintenance free clad exterior and the flexibility of wood interior make these a hit.