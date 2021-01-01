Altec Lansing In-Ear Bluetooth Aluminum Earbud in Blue

The Altec Lansing Bluetooth In-Ear Metal Earphones are built with a stylish exterior and a powerful interior to keep the music playing for hours. With a built-in lithium-ion battery, your earbuds are loaded with up to 5 hours of battery life. Small, medium and large Freebit ear tips included provide the ultimate in comfort and fit. The Bluetooth In-Ear Metal Earphones are packed with an integral microphone and song navigation/telephony buttons to ensure that you will never miss an important call again. With "Just Ask" access your Siri and Hey Google voice assistant to ask questions, get answers and plan your day in a breeze.