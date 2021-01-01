in Car Windscreen Universal Suction Cup Mount Car for Windshield Dash Cam Camera Camcorder Mount Holder Stand 360 Rotation with 60cm Stainless.

Best Quality Guranteed. Car dashboard/windshield rotating mount holder for car DVR GPS Camcorder holder. PVC windshield suction performs well in hot climates. Swivel ball adapter head provides flexibility for positioning the camera. Different joints kit to suit most Car Dash Camera, GPS, Action Camera. Maximum Weight Handle: Up to 3kg/6.6lb (We recommend not to exceed more than 2kg for the safety of your camera). Ideal for small digital cameras with 1/4'-20 thread mounting pattern, for gopro connection also compatible as it comes with the 1/4 Thread to Action Cam connector. Suction Cup Diameter: 6.5cm/2.56inch Compatible with such as Sony 4K, PowerShot A2500, and NEX-3NL/B, Fujifilm X-T1, Samsung NX1100 Smart, Olympus OM-D E-M1, Panasonic LUMIX, Nikon Coolpix S7000, Canon Vixia HF R32 ect.