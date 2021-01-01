From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'In Bloom on White Crop' Canvas Art by Jan Griggs
Advertisement
Artist: Jan GriggsSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a blurred abstract floral scene.Originally from Washington State, artist Jan Griggs now calls Arizona home. An artist all her life, Jan\'s path to becoming an abstract painter started in 2010 after moving to Scottsdale and taking a workshop in New Mexico. "I love abstract painting. Colors, shapes, lights and darks can be arranged and re-arranged to create the feeling and emotion coming from within the artist."