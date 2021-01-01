BoredKoalas Autism Awareness Pillows Autistic Gift In A World Be Kind Monarch Butterfly Retro Autism Awareness Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this cute In A World Be Kind Monarch Butterfly Retro throw pillow for men, women, kids as a gift for your autistic boy, girl, son, daughter. Show your support as a SPED special ed teacher or ASD parent on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd 2020 Use this In A World Be Kind Monarch Butterfly Retro pillow on Autism Awareness Month in April if you're a loving parent, dad, mom or special education SPED teacher of an autistic child! This cute puzzle ribbon outfit is a perfect ASD Birthday gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only