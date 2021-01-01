in 1 USB Type C to Dual C Audio and Charger Adapter QC and PD Fast Charging Compatible with iPad Pro 018 019 00 iPad Air4 Samsung Note 010S0 Google.

[Enjoy Music/Games while Charging] - this earphone converter dongle allows you to keep listening to music or playing games while fast charging is undergoing. [High Compatibility] - the charger adapter is widely compatible with Ipad Pro 018/019/00, Samsung Note10/10+ and S0/S0+/S0 Ultra, Google Pixel 4/4 XL/3/3 XL//XL, Essential Phone, Huawei Mate0 Pro/P0/P0 Pro/P30 Pro and other USB C type devices. (detailed models at description) [Be Relaxed and Efficient with Dual Fast Charging] - supporting both PD and QC fast charging, it assures your compatible device always be fully-charged in short time. (QC works perfectly if youre using original Samsung charger) [All for your Pleasant Phone Call Experience] - you can conveniently make phone calls with volume control thanks to its USBC earphone port. [Satisfaction Guaranteed] we care about your full satisfaction and we do our best for it.