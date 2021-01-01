in 1 Snorkel Diving Underwater RedPinkPurple Lens Filter in Seawater Freshwater for Waterproof Official Housing of GoPro Hero 2018 GoPro 7 Black 6.

COMPATIBILITY Only suitable for OFFICIAL waterproof housing of GoPro 7 Black, 6, 6 Black, Hero 5, 5 Black. Please do not install them on other version waterproof housing. There are different versions waterproof housing in the market. To ensure you purchase the right size filter, please compare the different housings as pictures show RED - Professional color correction for blue and tropical water, red filter is suitable for diving at depth of 16 82 ft to supplement the red color absorbed by seawater PINK For snorkeling at depth of 2 15 ft, pink is designed to correct light blue or shallow water PURPLE - The purple filter helps color correction in freshwater lakes and reservoirs that appears green at depth of 16 to 82 ft STORAGE BAG & TETHER Helps tidy up your camera accessories, avoid losing filter while diving