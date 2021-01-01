From farouk systems, inc.

IMW449 Jacket H2O 4 Rugged Floating Ultra Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker with up to 10 Hours of Battery Life 100FT Wireless Range and Voice.

Description

BE THE LIFE OF THE PARTY - with this Bluetooth speaker that features a rugged design to fit your adventurous personality. Perfect for use at home, outdoors, outside in the bedroom, kitchen or bathroom - This speaker is a must have for any music lover. INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE - Play the Speakers up to 100 feet away! With advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater range and faster Bluetooth connection; connects easily with iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Smartphone, and Laptop. LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME - Estimated 10 hours of battery life on a single charge! Enjoying our breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by high-sensitivity drivers listening you your favorite Beats! WATERPROOF - Certified IP67 Rated: Waterproof, Shockproof, Snowproof, Dustproof, rainproof, outdoor shower speaker, perfect for the beach, poolside, camping, car, boat & golf cart.

