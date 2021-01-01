'Impulse V by Kirandip Graphic Art Print

Impulse V by Jonas Gerard. Contemporary abstract painting of a bunch of different colored shapes and lines on print.Features:Pattern: AbstractStyle: ContemporaryHand-craftedFade-resistant archival inksUV protective coatingHand-stretched around sturdy and wooden stretcher barsEasy to hang and hardware includedMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: Primary Art Material Details: Color: Greeen; BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Jonas GerardStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Black Framed): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: Black Framed): BlackFramed (Format: White Framed): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: White Framed): WhiteFramed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color (Format: Canvas): Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Black Framed): Open Format Type (Format: White Framed): Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernFrame Type (Format: Black Framed): Picture FrameFrame Type (Format: White Framed): Picture FrameFrame Type (Format: Canvas): Wrapped CanvasSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 27Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 32" W x 1" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 31" H x 38" W x 1" D): 31Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 44" W x 1" D): 35Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 45 H x 60 W x 1.5 D): 45Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 27" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 32" W x 1" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 31" H x 38" W x 1" D): 38Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35" H x 44" W x 1" D): 44Overal