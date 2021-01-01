Impulse LED 820 Low Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (H-LED820S-40-BK)

Transform the ambience of interior spaces using the Impulse LED 820 Low Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting. Robust construction composed of die-cast aluminum body with steel yoke and clear lens makes this fixture highly durable. The track head rotates 360-degrees horizontally and 180-degree vertically, and allows directing light at the required area. An integrated LED light source provides consistent illumination and is suited for architectural lighting applications. This fixture is perfect for installation in kitchen spaces, wet bars, and the living room area. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black