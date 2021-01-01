Impulse LED 810 Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (L-LED810S-40-BK)

The Impulse LED 810 Track Head by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece that exudes elements of minimalism to allow warm, energy-efficient lighting to enter the space without occupying too much room in its application area. Fixture is crafted from a sturdy and durable aluminum material while the integrated LED modules inside provide their warm, distinctive lighting. Fixture is best suited for areas like wet bars, kitchen areas, and living rooms. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black