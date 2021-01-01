Emser Impulse Blue 13.98 in. x 15.16 in. Chevron Glossy Limestone Mosaic Tile (1.471 sq. ft./Each)

The ever-popular chevron patterns makes a statement with Impulse; where marble or limestone are combined with antique mirrored glass accents. Impulse is part of a groutless mosaic line of products which makes for an easy installation. The result? A simple and seamless installation for a striking backsplash or accent wall that is both modern and cool. Available in four colorways: Cream with limestone, Blue with limestone, White with marble and Winter with marble. Make a bold statement in any room, in both residential or commercial spaces, with Impulse.