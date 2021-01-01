From joy carpets
Joy Carpets Impressions 8 x 11 Espresso Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Brown | 2040D-04
Unique in color and design, New Haven™ is certain to provide an element of personality and refined style in upscale, residential interiors. Manufactured with 100% STAINMASTER® nylon and precision injection dye technology, this cut pile area rug is as durable as it is attractive and will maintain its original beauty in even the most active environments. Joy Carpets Impressions 8 x 11 Espresso Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Brown | 2040D-04