From joy carpets
Joy Carpets Impressions 4 x 5 Cloudy Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Blue | 2030B-05
Advertisement
Unique in color and design, Favorite Retreat™ is certain to provide an element of personality and refined style in upscale, residential interiors. Manufactured with 100% STAINMASTER® nylon and precision injection dye technology, this cut pile area rug is as durable as it is attractive and will maintain its original beauty in even the most active environments. Joy Carpets Impressions 4 x 5 Cloudy Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Blue | 2030B-05