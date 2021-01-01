Trademark Fine Art 'Impression Sunrise' Canvas Art by Claude Monet

Artist: Claude MonetSubject: LandscapeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Floating Brushed Aluminum Art Piece, Ready to Hang This ready to hang, floating brushed aluminum art piece features a person standing in a boat in an impressionist scene. Prominent Colors: Blue, Grey, Tan Claude Monet was a founder of French impressionist painting, and the most consistent and prolific practitioner of the movement's philosophy of expressing one's perceptions before nature, especially as applied to plein-air landscape painting. Monet himself was enchanted by the vitality of outdoor settings as shown in many of his works. This 16x22 Brushed Aluminum Artwork is ready to hang. The image is printed atop a one-eighth inch thick brushed aluminum composite panel for added texture and luminosity. This technique allows the brushed aluminum texture to show through, providing a brilliant effect and satin finish that is unprecedented. The artwork's framing material attached to the back cleanly raises the piece off the wall to give it a floating effect. This art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.