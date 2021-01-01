Weslock Impresa Single Dummy Door Knob with Woodward Rose - Oil Rubbed Bronze - 03705I1--0020

Weslock 3705I Impresa Single Dummy Door Knob with Woodward Rose from the Elegance Collection Features:A Solid Brass Knob and Rose From the Elegance CollectionSolid Brass Constructed Knob to Ensure a Long and Lasting Life of the HardwareBHMA Security Grade 2Knob has Reversible Left or Right HandingManufacturer Limited Lifetime Warranty on Mechanical Parts and FinishProduct Technologies: Single Dummy Function: Weslock's single dummy knobs are surface mounted without any associated latching functions, and are perfect for inactive doors, closets, or anywhere decorative trim is needed but mechanical latch function is not. This single dummy includes one knob and rosette, and can be mounted on either the interior or exterior of the door (please be aware of any handing requirements).Specifications:ANSI Certification: A156.2Handing: Reversible Left or RightMaterial: Brass, ZincBackset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Height: 5"Projection: 2.25"Width: 2.5"Additional Functions:3700I: Passage Function3705I (This Model): Single Dummy Function3710I: Privacy Function3740I: Keyed Entry FunctionAbout Westlock: If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Weslock hardware is well built, and designed to last through years of use.Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Oil Rubbed Bronze