From vistosi
Vistosi Implode 50 Flushmount Light - Color: White
The Vistosi Implode 50 Flushmount is a heavily layered bowl of Murano glass, combining frosted and crystal clear glass for a fully diffused lighting experience. The deep shade gently fades from opaque white to a clear bottom lip, possessing a liquid quality like a ripple on water. The fully enclosed shade captures the brightness of the light once lit, emphasizing the perfection and smoothness of the handcrafted glass. Color: White. Finish: White Crystal