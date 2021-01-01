Ella Imperial-SA 37 in. x 48 in. x 80 in. 1-Piece Low Threshold Shower Stall Package in White, RHS Shower Kit, Center Drain

All the Ella’s Bubbles Accessible Shower Stalls are conveniently packaged with various pre-selected, unique fixtures and shipped pre-assembled in one piece. The Ella low threshold walk in showers stalls are great for any user in need of safer bathing and comes with a 4 in. high threshold to provide easy access. The shower stall walls are molded using a spray on acrylic finish called Acrylx, reinforced with wood and fiberglass, resulting in a rigid shower surround with easy-to-clean, smooth interior surface. The finish features a stylish simulated tile pattern for the walls and an anti-slip texture for the shower base floor. Shower finishes are available in three color options (white, bone or biscuit) and in a variety of fixture package options. Due to the shower wall reinforcement, the wall is durable enough to withstand the installation of additional accessories, such as grab bars, seats and shower doors Available in three sizes, 60×33, 48×37, 42×42 and 11 different packages; Standard, Standard Valve Kit, Classic Grab Bar Kit, Classic Valve Kit, Ultimate Grab Bar Kit, Ultimate Valve Kit, White Grab Bar Kit, White Grab Bar Valve Kit, Imperial Grab Bar Kit, Imperial Valve Kit and Imperial Valve and Seat Kit. Each package offers various accessories that are either pre-installed (Classic Grab Bar Kit and White Grab Bar Kit) or Loose (all other packages) to accommodate your showering needs. The shower is manufactured in the United States, with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.