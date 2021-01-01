Impact Electric Drill Electric Rotary Hammer 13MM Electric Drill 2 Stepless Speed Multitool With Depth Gauge-2

Features:- Two modes, electric hammer mode and electric drill mode are interchangeable- Double insulation design is safer, and the body from the handle to the gear is wrapped with impact-resistant insulation material- Three-jaw stable drill chuck, made of high-strength steel material, 1.5mm-13mm precise chuck to prevent loosening of the working drill- One machine for multiple purposes, flat drill/percussion drill one-key switch to meet the needs of various operations- Practical switches are more flexible, 3 major function switch design, flexible operation for home improvementSpecifications: Name: 3-jaw chuck electric drillFunction: Double speed adjustment drillType: Electric drill impact drillVoltage range: AC single-phase and DC 50V above 250V and belowTool: Professional electric drill toolsItem type: High-power electric drillPower supply type: US Plug-in AC power supplyPower: 600WMaximum drill diameter: 13 (mm)Drill clamp: 1.