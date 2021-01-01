Advertisement
Oil rubbed bronze finish incorporates the warmth of bronze with tumbled light and dark accents, creating an antiqued look. Generously sized 8-in diameter rainshower for exceptional water coverage. Advanced, self-pressurizing Moen Immersion™ rainshower technology channels water through the showerhead with three times more spray power than most rainshowers for a more thorough rinse. One-function full spray. Limited lifetime warranty. Max flow rate 2.5 GPM (9.5 L/min). Moen Immersion Oil Rubbed Bronze 1-Spray Rain Shower Head 2.5-GPM (9.5-LPM) | S6360ORB