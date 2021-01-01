2' x 4' Dimmable LED Troffer

Features:Lumens: 422290+ CRIEco-friendlyETL listedDimmableWattage: 40Safety rated: cETLus - DampProduct Type: TrofferIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 40Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Bulb Color Temperature: 3500K): 4222Integrated LED Color Temperature (Bulb Color Temperature: 3500K): 3500Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Bulb Color Temperature: 4000K): 4376Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Bulb Color Temperature: 5000K): 4533Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Color Temperature (Bulb Color Temperature: 4000K): 4000Integrated LED Color Temperature (Bulb Color Temperature: 5000K): 5000Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 50000What is LED Integrated: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: YesIncluded Bulb Part Number: Included Bulb Manufacturer: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: Voltage: 120 VoltCountry of Origin: ChinaFinish: WhitePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: AluminumPieces Included: Additional Materials: AcrylicCategory: Flush MountsSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseDimmable: YesWireless Dimming: Shape: RectangularRecommended Bulb Type: Designer: Designer Type: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 1.8Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 47.6Overall Product Weight: 4.26Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited Bulb Color Temperature: 3500K