This is a silver with inner grey finish beveled wall mirror ready to hang on your wall This mirror is made of wood and glass which has 4mm aluminium with 1 inch of bevel The wall mirror comes with 4 hole hagers attached such that it can be hanged both horizontally and vertically The dimensions are 25.25X33.25X1.00 (Inner mirror 20X28) This mirror is exclusively brought to you by Mirrorize Canada.