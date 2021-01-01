Imelda 3 Ring LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (E2G1937712)

The Imelda 3 Ring LED Pendant Light by Huxe is a contemporary composition of adjustable, sleek, illuminated rings. Each halo houses an inner acrylic diffuser that allows the energy-efficient light of this piece to evenly illuminate interior spaces. Suspended from a simple round canopy and held by cables, each ring descends in size and can individually be tilted to create a dynamic display of light that adds an artful touch to the rooms it brightens. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel