Imboden 41.75" Wide Armchair

Whether you love to lounge with lots of elbow room or you can't resist inviting a furry friend onto your lap as you watch TV, this understated armchair gives you space to spread out and relax. This piece is crafted with a solid pine frame, coil spring seats, and fabric upholstery for an inviting look. Its track arms and square-tufted details help to highlight its clean-lined silhouette, while black-finished tapered feet below complete the design. Assembly is required. Fabric: Charcoal